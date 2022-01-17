About a hundred visitors to an illegal party in Pattaya managed to escape from the establishment during a police raid. About it writes The Pattaya News.

The incident took place on Thursday, January 13, at an entertainment venue posing as an art gallery in Jomtien, south Pattaya. In accordance with the policy of Thailand, nightclubs, bars, pubs and similar establishments have been officially closed since the beginning of April 2021 due to the pandemic, however, they can temporarily work as restaurants if they stop serving visitors at 21:00 and follow a number of strict precautions and rules.

Despite this, the institution continued to operate after 21:00 as an illegal nightclub. According to police, foreign tourists and local residents rested in it, and alcohol was freely sold. Law enforcement raided at 10:30 pm, and visitors had to flee for their lives: they made their way through the side and rear entrances, jumped out of windows, climbed over walls and even threw themselves onto the roadway.

However, the police focused not on the fleeing tourists, but on the organizer of an illegal party. As a result, he was arrested and taken to the police station.

