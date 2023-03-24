Today we are talking about illegal streaming, a still widespread practice that sees an enormous amount of online sites dedicated solely and exclusively to the dissemination of film, TV series and much more content free of charge for users and of course against the law. To address this problem that has been rampant for years, the government has decided to act harder, if you are curious to find out all the news about it, stay with us and you will not be disappointed!

Illegal streaming, new tougher penalties approved by the House

Surely you know very well about the existence of illegal streaming on the web, a solution against the law that many still resort to in order not to have to pay subscriptions to streaming services or buy/rent movies to be able to use them. And certainly the phenomenon is encouraged by all those sites that provide this material in an easy, fast and accessible way.

The war against illegal streaming, however, does not stop and now the Room approved a new text which strengthens the sanctions both for those who transmit the material and for those who use it. In short, even a simple spectator who decides to approach such sites can be punished, as well as obviously those who manage the portal.

Specifically, we are talking about up to 3 years of imprisonment for those who transmit the contents e fines of up to 5,000 euros for those who have “watched” them instead. Furthermore, among the new powers we also find the possibility of obscuring illegal sites within 30 minutes, with a possible warning to all connected users who notify them of the possibility of being traced via IP address.

In short, concrete innovations in this new text that is going to the Senate for receive the final vote, which will almost certainly come. What do you think about it? We will obviously keep you updated on all future news!