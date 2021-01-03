In the afternoon of Saturday, January 2, it is in Iffendic (Ille-et-Vilaine), a small town located about forty kilometers from the rave party organized illegally for the New Year, that two of the alleged organizers have been arrested. They are two 23-year-old men, in whom investigators found sound equipment, narcotics, as well as large sums of money, suggesting that this is the recipe for the evening.

Another priority for the investigators: to identify the perpetrators of the violence against the gendarmes, committed on the night of Thursday, December 31, when they intervened to interrupt the party. “I can guarantee you there was tension, real violence on the site“Said General Pierre Sauvegrain, commander of the gendarmerie in the Brittany region, on Saturday January 2. Sunday January 3 in the morning, eight people were still in police custody.