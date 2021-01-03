A secret rave in the middle of the corona pandemic is causing a scandal in France. More than 2,500 people celebrate and the police don’t intervene.

Thousands celebrated for more than 24 hours in a disused warehouse in the small town Lieuron in Brittany.

in Brittany. The secret rave only came to an end on Saturday morning (January 2nd).

Lieuron – The rave started on Thursday evening – on New Year’s Eve. Hundreds of people danced and celebrated and whistled at them Corona requirements and curfews in France. The ravers did not wear masks. At the height of the event you are supposed to 2,500 people on the premises French media report. The police did not stop the hustle and bustle. The illegal techno party escalated. The emergency services do not manage to break the celebration. The ravers dance until Saturday morning.

In a small place in the Brittany (France) the party-goers met at New Years Eve Party. People are said to have traveled from all parts of France. The illegal party took place in an empty warehouse in Lieuron, south of Rennes.

Illegal techno party – police withdraw

When the police wanted to break up the techno party on Thursday evening, riots broke out, as the prefecture of the Ille-et-Vilaine department announced. One police car was set on fire and three others were damaged. There were bottles and stones thrown, officials were slightly injured, reports the AFP news agency.

Lieuron, Ille-et-Vilaine, cette nuit. Ue fête clandestine rassemble près de 2000 personnes, un véhicule de gendarmerie est incendié. Pendant ce temps sur Snapchat … pic.twitter.com/CeREk9laH3 – Benjamin Fontaine (@BenjFontaine) January 1, 2021

The police then checked the access roads and tried to stop party-goers arriving. According to the gendarmerie, those who left the premises were “systematically” checked and more than 200 parking tickets were distributed. A helicopter had also flown over the area during the day.

After the violent clashes, the public prosecutor opened an investigation. The MP Florian Bachelier from the region Ille-et-Vilaine spoke of a “shame for our country” on his Twitter account. He hopes the judiciary will quickly and radically help them understand the meaning of the word responsibility. The state must restore public order immediately. In the summer, a rave party in Berlin made headlines *. Hundreds of boats and thousands of people were on the Landwehr Canal in Berlin – and that too Corona times.

Illegal New Years Eve party in Marseille and Paris

A illegal party was in the New Years Eve also been disbanded in Marseille, reports AFP. According to the authorities, 300 people attended the festival. The security forces met almost 120 celebrants in an empty hangar in the Seine-et-Marne region east of Paris.

In some France, a tightened curfew came into force on Saturday. After 6 p.m. people are no longer allowed on the street. So far, there was a curfew from 8 p.m. The capital Paris is still exempt from the strict rule for the time being. (ml)