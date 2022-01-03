Home page world

divide

The police broke up an illegal rave in Cologne, at which around 300 people celebrated (symbolic picture). © Christian Mang / Imago

The police broke up an illegal rave on the premises of the freight yard in Cologne-Gremberghoven on New Year’s Eve. The celebrants hid beforehand.

Cologne – There were actually big celebrations and meetings of many people New Year’s Eve 2021 in Cologne forbidden. There were strict rules at the turn of the year Corona rules in Cologne. But it was not only against this that around 300 people celebrating at the freight yard in Gremberghoven in Cologne held an illegal rave.

Cologne: Illegal rave dissolved – partiers flee into daring hiding places

On New Year’s Eve around 4 a.m., the Cologne Federal Police was called to the Deutsche Bahn premises in Gremberghoven. The message from the control center read “illegal rave on the railway grounds”. The police encountered around 300 people who “ran away when the officers arrived” and some of them “recklessly hid in the bushes”. In addition, the celebrants fled via the tracks of the freight wagon route. The police blocked the tracks and a helicopter was supposed to track down the celebrants with the help of a thermal imaging camera.

16 people were discovered and taken off the track area. The police issued “those party-happy to be sent off for the railway area and are now examining violations of the corona protection ordinance”. The police were unable to identify a person responsible for the illegal rave. (mlu) *24RHEIN is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA