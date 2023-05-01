The illegal rave in Brustem, Belgium-Limburg, has ended. Report that several Belgian media. The last people present left the military domain near Sint-Truiden on Monday morning, where the party took place. It concerned about 1,500 people. The music installations have since been dismantled and the police remained vigilant throughout the night. In the end, about ten thousand people took part in the party last weekend.

On Friday evening, organizers quickly built several stages and music installations in eleven hangars, which previously served as accommodation for fighter planes. That same evening at 23:00 the first visitors were welcomed. According to Limburg governor Jos Lantmeeters, that number rose to about 10,000 during the peak. Emergency medical services had to intervene at least ten times during the party this weekend. Six people were taken to the local hospital because they were unconscious or had an epileptic seizure due to excessive drug use.

The authorities initially let the revelers go ahead. It was not until Sunday evening that police forces called on visitors to leave the site quietly. This approach was prompted by bad experiences at a similar illegal festival near Brussels in 2021. Then the intervention of law enforcement officers got completely out of hand and dozens of people were injured.