The judge in Den Bosch has decided that the Kwispel dog center must stop in Eersel in Brabant because it does not fit in with the zoning plan. The company was discredited because, according to the NVWA, too many dogs live in dirty pens, are stressed and are not used to going outside. The owners have six weeks to relocate the approximately four hundred dogs that live there.

Animal welfare organization House of Animals spoke in early November after a visit from an ‘illegal puppy factory’. The company and the municipality of Eersel were before the court because the municipality had imposed an order subject to periodic penalty payments on the company. The municipality did this because, according to the municipality, it was not possible to have a dog breeding farm at that location according to the zoning plan.

Not right

The dog breeder thought that it was not in conflict with the zoning plan and disagreed with the penalty imposed. That is why the step was taken to court. He did not agree with the owners. According to the zoning plan, only a cattle trading company, pig weighing plant or slaughterhouse is allowed. This means that it is not allowed for other 'agricultural related and agricultural technical auxiliary companies' to establish themselves there.

According to the judge, there is also no prospect of legalization of the situation and the municipality may take enforcement action. Therefore stop the company immediately. The dog breeder has six weeks to house the dogs elsewhere. That gives her enough time to relocate them, according to the court.

Earlier this week – before the court ruling – this site spoke to the owners of Kwispel and stuff: