Within the Ibizan musical offering, increasingly oriented towards fast consumption in all-inclusive weeks, the last remnant of hippie mythology that survives is Es Vedrà, a rock that emerges from the water to which, since the first psychedelic migrations of the 1960s, thaumaturgical abilities have been attributedenergetic, which continue to attract crowds every day in search of the perfect sunset.

To the point that the area, with the beach in front, is now protectedto try to save its wild spirit from the invasion of those who want to revive the now faded spirit of the Balearics.

He thought about it a superstar DJ, the American Diplo, will revive the legend of the island on Monday 24th as a place of free music with a party, illegal and surprisewhich took place right there, with a deployment of mixers, speakers and hundreds of people dancing with one of the most evocative views of the Mediterranean behind them.





In Ibiza, where the entire economic system revolves around the sale of nightclub entrances, illegal parties have practically disappeared long agothere remain the gatherings of bongo players on some small beaches on the north coast, more folklore than anything else, but all the entertainment related to dance takes place inside the clubs, especially the historic ones like Pacha. Diplowho also has a regular evening at the famous Red Cherry disco, for which it is almost impossible to find tickets, which are in great demand, launched this event on his social media outside the official and it was a success. But the artist could not imagine what would happen next, when the stories of the party participants appeared on Instagram, with Es Vedrà acts as a backdrop.

Harsh comments, many accused him of not having any consideration for a fragile place and considered at risk by local institutions, «Shame», «Respect the nature of Ibiza», «You are the typical tourist who thinks that in Ibiza you can do anything», «take your hands off the protected nature of Ibiza», phrases later removed from his profiles, after, in the initial enthusiasm, the artist had shared the many videos filmed by fans dancing.

The Municipality of Sant Josep, which includes the area of ​​the rave, has obviously condemned the incident and given the mandate to local police to investigate possible crimes committed and any damage to the small beach of Cala d’Hort which hosted the DJ set and is protected by the strict regulations of the European Union in terms of environmental protection. If the investigations that began immediately, given the echo that the event had on the island symbol of planetary hedonism, were to confirm his responsibility and if, in particular, the municipality’s checks highlighted damage, the fine for the star could be 300,000 euros. Although what some local media, starting with the newspaper Diario di Ibiza are wondering, is why the institutions did nothing to stop a widely publicized appointment, which could have been blocked immediately, instead waiting for it to happen to condemn it so firmly. Perhaps they didn’t even expect such a revolt on social media.