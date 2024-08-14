The Internet has opened new horizons for many areas of life, including the gambling industry. However, along with convenience and accessibility have come new risks. A recent report by a research association raises troubling questions about the role of illegal online betting and gambling platforms in money laundering and terrorist financing schemes.

The dark side of the virtual casino

The world of online betting and gambling seems like harmless entertainment for many users. However, colourful banners and tempting offers often hide criminal activity. Illegal platforms become an ideal tool for financial fraud.

Why exactly does online betting attract criminals? There are several reasons:

the anonymity of transactions;

difficulty in tracing cash flows;

the international nature of transactions;

high speed of movement of funds;

lack of proper control by regulators.

These factors create a favourable environment for money laundering and financing illegal activities.

The scale of the problem is staggering. According to some estimates, the size of the illegal online betting and gambling market in India reaches 150 billion dollars, which is comparable to the annual budget of a small state. Huge cash flows move in the shadows, bypassing the official financial system.

Threats to national security

Illegal online betting and gambling platforms pose a serious threat not only to financial stability but also to national security in general. They create favourable conditions for financing terrorism and other forms of extremist activities. In addition, China collects the personal data of Indian citizens through various applications, including those of a gambling nature.

Criminal groups use sophisticated schemes to move funds across borders. Money derived from illegal activities is laundered through multiple transactions on gaming platforms and then used to finance terrorist cells.

In addition, illegal online casinos are often linked to other types of cybercrime:

User identity theft;

bank card fraud;

distribution of malicious software;

organization of DDoS attacks.

All this creates a complex threat to citizens’ digital security and the state’s critical infrastructure.

Fighting the invisible enemy and excessive gullibility

Countering illegal online betting requires a comprehensive approach and cooperation at the international level. Experts suggest several measures to address the problem:

tightening of legislation in the sphere of online gambling

Creation of specialized units to monitor suspicious activity

introduction of advanced technologies for tracking financial flows

International law enforcement cooperation

Increasing digital literacy of the population

The latter is particularly important. Of course, scammers are a big problem, but the people of India themselves contribute in no small part to the development of this dark gambling market. They too often trust unfamiliar brands and agree to install programs from unverified sources on their phones.

Residents of India often fall for scammers’ tricks, following calls promising bonuses for registering with a promo code or confirming the phone number.

Self-regulation of the industry also plays an important role in the fight against illegal online platforms. Legal operators are interested in clearing the market of unscrupulous competitors.

Technology can also be a key to solving the problem. Blockchain and artificial intelligence offer new opportunities to ensure transparency of financial transactions and detect suspicious activity.

The problem of illegal online betting requires close public attention and decisive action on the part of the state. Only by joining efforts can this threat to financial and national security be countered. Every Internet user should be aware of the risks and take a responsible approach to choosing online platforms for entertainment. Ultimately, the security of the digital space depends on each of us’ vigilance.