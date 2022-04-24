Home page World

An explosion at an illegal oil refinery in Nigeria has killed more than 100 people. © Eberlein/Vifogra

An explosion at an illegal oil refinery in Nigeria has killed more than 100 people. They were burned beyond recognition.

Nigeria – There was an explosion at an illegal oil depot in the Nigerian state of Rivers on Saturday. According to the news agency Vifogra, which relies on media information, more than a hundred people lost their lives and were burned beyond recognition. Badly charred bodies and body parts can be seen on video recordings.

According to the mirrors a spokesman for the non-governmental organization Youths and Environmental Advocacy Center confirmed the incident. Most of the people are said to have waited in line in front of the illegal oil refinery with their vehicles.

The illegal crude oil refining business is booming because of widespread poverty and unemployment. The operators of these oil depots illegally pump the pipelines of the big oil companies and thus pump the crude oil through a labyrinth of pipes. Accidents with fatalities are said to occur again and again. (ly)