Illegal nursing home burned down in Kemerovo, 13 people died in the fire

An illegal nursing home burned down in Kemerovo. About it informed the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in his Telegram channel.

Initially, rescuers reported six dead, but within an hour this figure more than doubled to 13 dead. The Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that at the time of the arrival of the first units, open burning was observed from the windows and on the roof of the building. The preliminary fire area was 180 square meters.

Probable cause of the fire

The cause of the fire was an overheated stove. This was reported by a TASS source in law enforcement agencies. As the interlocutor of the agency said, a private residential building was adapted for the elderly. “There was stove heating. According to preliminary data, it was the improper operation of the furnace that caused the fire,” he added.

Prosecutor’s Office of the Kemerovo Region organized check on the fact of the emergency. Compliance with fire safety requirements will be studied. According to the results of the audit, if necessary, prosecutorial response measures will be taken.

Nursing home operated illegally

Telegram channel Mash informs, that, according to updated information, there was a shelter for the homeless in the burnt house, into which all those in need were allowed. The number of guests often changed, at the time of the tragedy there were about 20 people. Thus, the death toll may still increase.

The shelter, as well as the pet food store in the same building, was maintained by the pastor of the evangelical church Andrey Smirnov. Base figured outthat the man himself did not have a home before and therefore decided to help others. At the same time, the shelter itself was not formalized in any way.

Telegram channel “112” found outthat the house of mercy existed for three years. On the night of December 24, a second heating boiler was supposed to be connected there.