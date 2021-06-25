The British Government’s Health Minister, Matt Hancock, has apologized for violating the rules of physical distancing, after the publication by the newspaper ‘The Sun’ of images captured inside his office that show the minister kissing and bruising with a advisor he had hired. Spokesmen for the prime minister have confirmed that the apology closes the case.

Hancock is under suspicion for his management of the pandemic. Dominic Cummings, a former adviser to Boris Johnson, has accused him in Parliament and in his blog of lying to his colleagues about the tests of Covid patients admitted to hospitals, who were sent to nursing homes in March and April 2020. Such practices they would have spread the virus in residences.

That now it is discovered that he was unfaithful to his wife, and mother of his three children, does not support the defense of his honesty that he has maintained in the face of the serious accusations of Cummings. The British political class, also the opposition, recognizes that the relationship with his family and with other people is a private matter, but the ‘affair’ raises other questions.

In the first place, that the minister and his adviser violated on May 6, when they were filmed, the law that Hancock himself had introduced in Parliament prohibiting the meeting of two people from different dwellings in a closed environment, except for labor obligation « reasonable”. The second is the hiring of her sneaky partner, Gina Coladangelo, a friend from Oxford University and now a mother of three.

Hiring



She was hired by Hancock last year, and fulfills her task without executive functions for compensation that the media estimates at about 23,000 euros. Her main activity is that of a partner and director of a company that is dedicated to advising and representing clients in the machinery of the Government. She is also public relations for the decoration firm Oliver Bonas, which her husband created.

The Minister of Transport, Grant Shapps, has affirmed that the contract, which raises questions about the incompatibility of Coladangelo’s interests, followed a procedure of “incredible rigor”. Hancock already had to defend itself from the award without competition of a million-dollar contract for the provision of medical equipment to a former neighbor without professional experience to endorse the order.