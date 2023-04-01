Illegal immigration | Two families were found dead on the US-Canada border

The families died trying to illegally cross the border from Canada to the United States.

Five an adult and one child have been found dead in a swampy area of ​​the St. Lawrence River in Quebec. The area is located in Canada near the US border.

The local police said on Friday that it is two families who tried to cross the border from Canada to the United States secretly. According to the police, one child is missing.

“These six individuals are believed to be from two families, one is of Romanian descent and the other is believed to be Indian nationals,” said Akwesasne Mohawk Police Department Deputy Chief of Police Lee-Ann O’Brien.

According to the police, the family of Romanian background had Canadian passports, which the police found.

“The police believe that not one child belonging to a Romanian family has been found yet, and we are continuing the search. All are believed to have attempted illegal entry from Canada into the United States,” O’Brien said.

The police are still waiting for the results of the cause of death investigations.

On Wednesday evening, when the families probably tried to cross the river, the weather was windy and rainy, according to the police.

A boat belonging to a 30-year-old man who disappeared since Wednesday was found near the bodies. The police have not confirmed the man’s involvement in the events, but continue to search for him.

The number of illegal border crossers trying to get to the United States has increased: 48 cases have been registered since the beginning of the year, says O’Brien. Most of those who have tried to cross the border have been of Indian or Romanian background.

Last during the week the President of the United States Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau agreed to prevent asylum seekers from entering Canada through informal border crossings. According to critics, because of the agreement, refugees and migrants will take even greater risks in the future when trying to cross the border illegally.

However, according to Akwesasne police, the agreement that closed unofficial border crossings should not be an influencing factor in this case because the families were heading to the United States and not Canada.

Trudeau called the deaths heartbreaking.

“We need to properly understand what happened, how it happened and do everything we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Trudeau told reporters.

Last year, an Indian family of four died of cold while trying to cross the border to the United States in the Canadian province of Manitoba.