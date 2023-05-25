In recent weeks, two facts related to border security in the Americas have generated great repercussions: the end of the Title 42 sanitary measure in the United States and the crisis on the border between Chile and Peru. But these impasses are far from the only ones on the continent.

The crises registered in several countries, which make many people seek the American dream, and the increasingly transnational character of organized crime represent a growing challenge for national governments in the face of complex migration flows.

A People’s Gazette presents a summary of the situation of the borders that have aroused the most concern in the authorities:

US southern border

According to Mexican civil organizations, 2022 was the most tragic year for immigrants in Mexico, as about 900 died trying to cross the border between the country and the United States without documents.

The migratory flow at the southern border was a record last year, with 2.76 million illegal immigrants detained in fiscal year 2022 (October 2021 to September last year), mainly due to the economic, political and humanitarian crisis in Haiti, Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, which leads many citizens of these countries to try to enter the United States.

Since the beginning of the Biden government in January 2021, there have been 4.6 million arrests of illegal migrants.

Last week, the Title 42 health measure came to an end, which allowed the United States to automatically expel the majority of illegal immigrants who arrived at its southern border, without giving them the opportunity to apply for asylum, on the grounds of preventing the spread of Covid -19 in detention facilities.

The fear is that the overthrow of Title 42, which occurred due to the end of the Covid-19 health emergency, will further stimulate illegal migration.

To avoid this, in addition to strengthening border policing, Washington enacted a new regulation that restricts access to asylum on the border with Mexico and replaces Title 42.

The new norm qualifies as unfit to apply for asylum migrants who cross irregularly and who have not requested protection in a third country during their trip to the United States.

The United States also started a digital advertising campaign in Central and South America to combat “the lies of traffickers with accurate information about immigration laws” in the country and make it clear that the southern border “is not open”.

Darien Jungle

The jungle between Colombia and Panama is one of the most dangerous borders in the world. In addition to the risks of the jungle itself, people who make the crossing (interested in going to the United States) are subject to the violence of criminal groups that operate in the region.

“The stories we hear show the horrors of crossing the Darien for entire families. Many lost their lives or went missing while others made it across but now have significant health issues. We are concerned that people who are considering making this crossing are not aware of the dangers associated with this route,” said Giuseppe Loprete, head of the Global Administrative Center and Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Panama recently.

Many people, in fact, seem to ignore or not take these dangers into account: according to figures released in April by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), around 120,000 people had already crossed the Darién this year, six times more than than in the same period of 2022.

Colombia-Venezuela

In its report on the situation of human rights in Colombia in 2022, the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) highlighted that the country is already facing in several regions levels of violence comparable to those registered before the peace agreement signed by the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2016.

One of the main reasons for this, according to the NGO, is the actions of armed groups that commit serious human rights abuses against civilians, including murder, child recruitment and rape, especially in rural areas of the Pacific region and along the borders with Venezuela and Ecuador.

According to HRW, in the region between the Colombian department of Arauca and the Venezuelan state of Apure, the revival of clashes between the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas and FARC dissidents has caused an increase in violent deaths and more than 12,000 people have been displaced or isolated by the conflict.

After the reestablishment of diplomatic relations with Colombia, Venezuela announced a strengthening of border policing, but HRW highlighted a fact that had already been denounced by former Colombian president Iván Duque (2018-2022): the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro protects armed groups operating in the region.

“In Apure, ELN fighters carried out joint operations with members of the Venezuelan security forces, who were complicit in their abuses,” noted HRW.

Mexico-Guatemala

In 2022, the number of arrests of migrants in transit through Mexican territory was a record, with 444,439 arrests, an increase of 44% over 2021.

The IOM highlighted in a statement “unprecedented levels of migrants arriving by land in Mexico crossing Central America, from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia, Ecuador, Haiti, or even from countries in Africa, Asia and Europe (including Russia and Ukraine)”.

To the south, the main gateway to Mexico is Guatemala, where, in addition to the migratory pressure of those interested in going to the United States, instability is fueled by the activities of organized crime groups linked to the Sinaloa cartel.

In January, the government of Guatemala ordered the deployment of 300 soldiers to reinforce security on the border with Mexico, and the violence has already led to a state of siege in some places, such as the one decreed in two municipalities in the border department of San Marcos in June of the last year.

The government pointed out at the time that the decision was a response to “violent acts” perpetrated by “inhabitants and armed groups” in the region that have attacked “the population and the security forces”.

Chile-Bolivia

The migratory crisis in South America became international news at the end of April, when Peru declared an emergency and announced the militarization of its borders for a period of 60 days, due to the large number of Venezuelans and Haitians in the country.

Many illegal migrants from Venezuela who tried to return to their country from Chile by crossing Peruvian territory were stuck in the border region. However, there are bigger problems on the Chilean border with Bolivia (much longer), where trafficking in drugs, weapons and people, kidnappings, smuggling and homicides have increased significantly in recent years.

According to data from the Chilean Public Ministry published by the newspaper El País, last year, the border region of Tarapacá had a homicide rate of 12.9 per 100,000 inhabitants, while the Chilean national average was 3.6.

The World Health Organization (WHO) considers violence to be epidemic in a region when more than ten homicides occur for every 100,000 inhabitants over the course of a year.

To contain this violence, Chile has implemented strict immigration policies, such as, for example, the facilitation of administrative expulsions of illegal migrants.

Paraguay-Brazil

The border between the two countries is a well-known route for drug and arms trafficking and smuggling (such as cigarettes, for which former Paraguayan president Horacio Cartes was accused even by supporters, such as the country’s current president, Mario Abdo Benítez). . The performance of groups such as the First Command of the Capital (PCC) is strong in the neighboring country.

In the Pedro Juan Caballero region, which borders Brazil’s Ponta Porã, murders attributed to organized crime are common: Mayor José Carlos Acevedo and journalist Humberto Coronel were killed last year.

While the overall homicide rate in Paraguay was seven per 100,000 inhabitants in 2021, in the department of Amambay, of which Pedro Juan Caballero is the capital, the rate was 64 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

“There are groups of drug traffickers with greater firepower and virulence, with more territorial aspirations, and all of this goes hand in hand with inertia or political complicity,” said sociologist and researcher at the National University of Assunção Carlos Peris, in an interview with DW . (With EFE Agency)