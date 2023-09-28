The second debate between candidates for the Republican Party nomination for the 2024 presidential elections was once again defined by the absence of donald trumpwho leads all the polls, and the lack of appetite that exists among his rivals to criticize him.

(Also: Criticism of Biden and reproaches of Trump for his absence: this was the Republican debate)

Although some claimed his presence in this type of forum and others, such as former governors Nicky Haley and Chris Christie, attributed part of the blame for the inflation that is currently shaking the country, The former president emerged victorious without even setting foot on the stage.

(Also read: Who won and who lost? Second US Republican debate)

The debate, however, served to measure the temperature that exists in the party regarding some controversial issues. And perhaps the most relevant among them was immigration, on which positions seem to be increasingly extreme..

From the years of George W. Bush and Barack Obama, when immigration reform was debated to put an end to the drama of illegality, we have moved on to a hard-line vision where the only objective is to secure the border at any cost. even more extreme positions such as deny the right to citizenship to children of undocumented immigrants and even expel them.

(See also: Colombia and the US agree on a roadmap to implement a new drug policy)

In general, the seven candidates who debated this Wednesday agreed that it is necessary to build a wall on the border with Mexico. An option that Trump popularized in his 2016 campaign and that until then was considered a radical alternative. Trump, of course, never built the barrier during his presidency.

Republican candidates in the second debate. See also More than 80 people have been killed on the border between Colombia and Venezuela in 2022

But the idea has been resurrected again in light of the immigration crisis that is being experienced with the daily arrival of thousands of undocumented immigrants. In August, according to CPB figures, more than 300,000 people were arrested trying to enter the United States, a record number.

Now, however, the presidential candidates in this party want to go much further..

Vivek Ramasawamy, one of them, even said that the wall is no longer enough, and called for “sealing” the border with a combination of strategies that include the use of the military.

(Also read: This is the time you can stay in the US depending on the type of visa)

Christie, for his part, talked about sending the National Guard and previously criticized Trump for failing to keep his promise. All, to a lesser or greater degree, spoke of deploying public force to stop the entry of migrants.

Others, like Florida Governor DeSantis, spoke of reinstating the “stay in Mexico” policy, which was used under Trump and which forces them to remain in that country until the Courts resolve their cases or asylum requests.

Haley, for her part, proposed punishing cities that harbor illegals. However, one of the most controversial aspects that implies a new line in the immigration debate revolved around the possibility of denying citizenship to children of migrants who are born in the United States, whether they are legal or regularize their situation.

(You can read: The United States will stop asking travelers from this country for a visa: what is it?)

The idea, which the majority of candidates support, was raised a few days ago by Trump himself, when he indicated that one of his first executive actions would be to deny that right.

A three-year-old boy dies trying to enter through Río Grande. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Something that Republican Senator Lindsay Graham applauded because, in his opinion, the promise of citizenship for the children of migrants born in the country is a magnet that stimulates migration.

But others like Ramaswamy want to take it even further, promising deport entire families of illegal immigrants from the country, even if there are people born in the United States among them.

(Also read: Strike by Hollywood actors extends to the Video Game Industry)

The candidate’s theory is that if a person was born in the United States, but his or her parents were illegal, that person is also illegal and, therefore, loses the right and must be expelled.

Migration to the United States.

The problem with both proposals is that The Constitution of the United States guarantees the right to citizenship of everyone who is born in the country and does not make any reservations about whether their parents were “legal” or not.. Something that is enshrined in Amendment 14 of the Magna Carta. However, there are certain legal theories, until now wielded by the extreme right, according to which the Amendment is not absolute and has room for interpretation.

They also think that the right could be eliminated by an executive order or by an act of Congress.

(Keep reading: Ilia Calderón: the Colombian journalist makes history by moderating a Republican debate)

But most experts believe that both a law and an executive order would end up being sued and ruled against by the Supreme Court given the current wording of the Constitution.

The only way, they say, would be a reform of the Magna Carta. Something that in the United States is almost impossible since it requires the approval of two-thirds of the Senate and the favorable vote of 75 percent of the states.

(Also read: HRW asks the Constitutional Court to endorse the Escazú agreement in Colombia as soon as possible)

Representatives attend the second debate of the Republican presidential primaries.

Others think, on the contrary, that a conservative Court like the current one could be open to considering the issue. Regarding the question of whether the right to citizenship should be restricted when it comes to children who were born in the United States but to parents in an illegal situation.

There is also controversy, and that is something that has been brought up in recent times, over the practice of traveling to the United States legally – as tourists – to have a child in the country and for them to obtain citizenship automatically.

(You can read: The judge in the case against Donald Trump in Washington refuses to withdraw from the trial)

In any case, What emerges from this Wednesday’s debate is that the immigration issue is going to figure highly in this electoral campaign and from an even more radical perspective than that known in the past.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68