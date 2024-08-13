Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump (2017-2021) assured this Monday that Illegal immigration “saved” his life on the day of his attack and he joked that he even goes to sleep with the graphic he showed the audience and that by turning his head it allowed him to dodge the bullet.

According to the criteria of

“Illegal immigration saved my life,” he told billionaire Elon Musk in a live conversation with the owner of X on that platform.

The attack, which left him injured in one ear, took place on July 13 during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A 20-year-old man, later shot dead by the officers, shot him from a roof outside the premises, killing one member of the public and wounding two others.

Elon Musk. Photo:Apu Gomes / Getty Share

Just before being hit in the ear, Trump turned his head to show people a graph that, according to his figures, indicated a significant decline in the number of illegal immigrants arriving during his term.

“It was a miracle. If I hadn’t turned my head, I wouldn’t be here talking to you right now, as much as I like you,” he told Musk in a conversation that started 45 minutes late.

It was a miracle. If I hadn’t turned my head, I wouldn’t be here now talking to you, no matter how much I like you.

Trump said he was glad he used the graphic. “I’m going to sleep with it forever,” he joked. As is customary in his speech, he accused the Biden administration of opening the border to “illegal immigrants” and allowing countries like Venezuela to reduce their crime rate by “getting rid” of these people.

The former president also downplayed the speed with which he got up after the attack and offered an image that has gone down in history, with his ear covered in blood and his fist raised while still surrounded by law enforcement.

Donald Trump after the attempted murder in Pennsylvania. Photo:Doug Mills/The New York Times Share

“I wanted to let the crowd know I was OK. It was a big deal to me. Before I stood up and raised my fist, they didn’t know if I was alive. And when I did, they were just relieved and happy. The place went crazy,” he said.

His conversation with Musk took place on the same day that Trump was once again active on X with various electoral messages.

Her last post was dated January 8, 2021. X, then known as Twitter, decided to suspend her account that month amid political tension arising from the 2020 presidential election and the assault on the Capitol by her supporters.

Musk’s interview with Trump starts 45 minutes late



The interview that the magnate Elon Musk had planned to do this Monday with the former US president and Republican electoral candidate Donald Trump (2017-2021) began this Monday with about 45 minutes late after the businessman claimed that his network had suffered a denial of service attack, also known as DDOS.

“There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. We are working to contain it. Worst case scenario, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later,” Musk said on X.

In a later message he noted that it was going to take place with a limited number of listeners, but It could finally be heard 45 minutes later.

The conversation was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (00:00 GMT Tuesday) and more than 300,000 users had attempted to watch it live at the start.

Trump defended Vance, saying he “likes families,” but also said people with children are no better than those without. Photo:Getty Images Share

This Monday, less than three months before the presidential elections on November 5, Trump had returned to posting on Musk’s social network and marked his return with several electoral messages.