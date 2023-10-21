Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/21/2023 – 17:48

German police record the highest number of “unauthorized entries” in a single month since 2016, at the height of the migration crisis. The issue intensifies political debate and increases pressure on governments across Europe. Data released by Germany’s Federal Department of Investigation (BKA) this Saturday (21/10) revealed that 21,336 migrants entered the country illegally in September.

This is the highest count of “unauthorized entries” into German territory in a single month since February 2016, at the height of the migration crisis, when 26,650 refugees arrived in the country. The current numbers follow a growth trend that has lasted seven months.

According to German police, 92,119 people entered Germany illegally between January and September 2023, which suggests that the country would be on track to break the record of 112,000 illegal entries recorded in 2016.

Illegal immigration, an issue that intensifies political debates in Germany and across Europe, continues to put pressure on governments after a series of failures in some of the migration policies adopted by the European bloc.

Scholz promises strictness against illegal immigration

In an interview published in the German magazine Der Spiegel this Friday, German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his government will act more rigorously against migrants whose asylum applications have been rejected, as part of efforts to impose limits on illegal immigration in the country. country.

“We must deport on a large scale those who have no right to stay in Germany,” he said.

At the same time, he defended the continued reception of refugees who are eligible to receive asylum because they are subject to political persecution and other reasons considered legitimate, as well as initiatives to attract migrants with professional qualifications that are lacking in the country.

The statements signal a change of tone on the part of the chancellor in the way he usually deals with the problem of illegal immigration. The recent migration crisis caused the government’s popularity to plummet and boosted the rise of the ultra-right in the country.

The electoral failures of government candidates in the states of Bavaria and Hessen at the beginning of the month were seen as a strong sign of rejection of the policies adopted by the federal government.

rc (DPA, AP)