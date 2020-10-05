On October 23, 2019, the lifeless bodies of 39 migrants were found in a refrigerated truck parked in east London (UK): 31 men and eight women. All were of Vietnamese nationality. The truck had crossed the Channel from the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium. The migrants died of suffocation. Over the past year, investigators have dismantled a sprawling network of human traffickers.

Among them, the British, Romanians and Vietnamese, four of whom have just been sentenced in their country to prison terms. Maurice Robinson, the truck driver on English soil, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Monday, October 5, the court will try Eamonn Harrison, an Irishman accused of having driven the truck to Zeebrugge. “Four people will be in the defendants’ box, in front of the British Central Criminal Court of the Crown. The trial is expected to last six weeks”, specifies the journalist of France Televisions, François Beaudonnet, live from London.



The JT

