The year that leaves us brought the desired judicial agreement between PSOE and PP, the two parties that have the most representation in Congress. It seemed impossible, but they did it. And there is quite a consensus about the result: we are looking at the CGPJ of the last two decades that has started in a more independent way. The other agreement that was to be reached this year revolved around the immigration. It came close several times, but it was impossible. We have a President of the Government and an opposition leader who agree on a point as delicate as defending the returns of illegal immigrants to – in the words of Sánchez – “give a disincentive, clear, clear and forceful message to the mafias and to those who put themselves in their hands.” They both also agree that dignified treatment must be guaranteed to minor migrants who arrive on our shores. However, despite having these two points in common, the reality is that Sánchez and Feijóo have chosen by do not sign an agreement. They would only have to see what situation the rest of Europe is in for them to be aware that, either they seal peace and establish a firm and common policy on this matter, or everyone will leave. harmed.