Catania – Five people were arrested by the agents of the Catania and Genoa flying squads as part of the investigation Landayà bis of the Etna Dda. This is an international gang that organized migrant trips. The measure does following an arrest carried out last April against 25 suspects which, during validation, had been the subject of a conflict of jurisdiction, now resolved by the Court of Cassation in favor of the investigating judge of Catania. The precautionary custody order concerns the whole 25 suspects: 13 were already in prison, five were arrested and sevenwho are abroad, are still untraceable.

The suspects are accused, for various reasons, of criminal association aimed at aiding and abetting of illegal immigration. The provision also contests the aggravating circumstance of having acted in more than ten people and of the crimes of aiding and abetting illegal immigration, of having committed the act in order to profit from it, even indirectly and from transnationality. The investigations were started following the case of an unaccompanied foreign minor arriving in Augusta on 25 January 2021, placed in a facility in the Catania area but firmly intending to reach France following the indications received in Libya from a woman who had also given her a telephone contact who was supposed to help her in Sicily.

The presence of Guineans and Ivorians involved in the transfer of minors to France immediately emerged and then a complex transnational criminal association was discovered, made up of several operational cells in Africa (Libya, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Tunisia and Morocco) , in Italy (in Genoa, Turin, Asti, Cuneo and Ventimiglia) and in France, dedicated to the crime of aiding and abetting illegal immigration in favor of a clientele (women, men, children and even newborns) who, upon payment of sums of money, which vary depending on the nature of the agreements and the tranche of travel to be perform (ranging from at least 200.00 euros for the mere crossing of borders up to approximately 1,200.00 euros for larger travel phases), he relied on it because it specialized in the “management” of trips to reach other countries of the European Union , in particular in crossings into France.