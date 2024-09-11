Springfield City Hall, the city mentioned by the Republican, denied the information; the statement was made in a debate with Kamala

Former US President and Democratic presidential candidate Donald Trump said Tuesday that illegal immigrants in the country are eating pets, such as dogs and cats, of Americans. The claim, however, was denied live on air by Rob Rue (Democratic Party), mayor of Springfield (Ohio), the city mentioned by the Republican.

“In Springfield, they [imigrantes ilegais] They are eating the dogs. They are eating the cats. Eating the pets of the people who live there.”he said, criticizing the immigration policy of the administration of President Joe Biden (Democratic Party) and Vice President and candidate in the election, Kamala Harris (Democratic Party).

This was the first debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, and it may be the only one before the November 5 election.

The debate was expected to focus on each candidate’s policies, addressing the economy, inflation and border security. The exchange of attacks and accusations, however, was more present in the speeches.

Kamala has referred to Trump as a threat to American democracy on several occasions. Trump, in turn, has characterized the Democrat as a left-wing radical.

