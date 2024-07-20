Chihuahua, Chih.- Complainants, who requested anonymity, shared their dissatisfaction with the increase in illegal garbage dumps located around the city.

The increase in these clandestine dumps has caused concern among residents, because the spillage of this waste is extremely harmful to the environment. From an environmental perspective, when this waste is not collected, it can permanently affect the site.

In addition, most of the garbage ends up blocking drains, natural water courses, contaminating bodies of water, soils and ultimately causing damage to the landscape.

Among the main clandestine dumps located in the city are the Eastern Bypass dump, on the road to La Haciendita behind the El Rejón dam, Paso del Norte, Sierra Nombre de Dios, Los Leones and Romanzza, among others.

Unfortunately, this type of activity has been increasing in the city.

Therefore, seeing rubble, garbage and even dead animals on public roads, vacant lots, drainage and sewer ducts, is clearly becoming a common occurrence.

Given this situation, the complainants fear the presence of harmful fauna such as rats, mice and cockroaches, as well as possible poisoning by ingesting waste and also the obstruction of main channels, causing major flooding problems in the long term.

Finally, one of the main problems is that the public cleaning service is constantly overwhelmed by the generation of waste.

Another problem is the lack of hygiene culture, as well as interest and empathy for the environment on the part of citizens.