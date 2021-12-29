Home page world

A federal police officer shows seized firecrackers. © Gregor Bauernfeind / dpa

Fireworks are currently not allowed to be sold in Germany due to the pandemic, but in the Czech Republic they are. Anyone caught smuggling illegal firecrackers must expect a complaint.

Selb – While the sale of fireworks is prohibited in Germany, the business with illegal firecrackers in the Czech Republic and smuggling across the border are apparently flourishing.

“We are seeing a significant increase this year compared to 2020,” said a spokesman for the Federal Police Inspectorate in Selb in Upper Franconia. Compared to the time before the corona pandemic, the federal police in Selb, Waidhaus and Waldmünchen near the German-Czech border did not observe any increase.

Firecrackers are currently being seized almost every day, said the spokesman for the Federal Police in Selb. On Tuesday alone, young people with several kilograms of fireworks were caught in the area in three cases. On the same day, veil investigators near Furth in the forest found 30 kilograms of prohibited firecrackers during three controls, as the federal police announced on Wednesday. Often there are occasional buyers, such as commuters from the Czech Republic, who bring something or private individuals who shop for themselves or for some friends, said the federal police spokesman. Sometimes the perpetrators also want to resell the goods.

The firecrackers are usually bought on markets near the border. According to the Federal Police, however, experience has shown that these fireworks are often fake and sometimes dangerous. Anyone caught with illegal firecrackers must expect reports under the Explosives Act. In addition, the polluters have to pay for the costly destruction of the firecrackers.

In Germany, the sale of fireworks before New Year’s Eve is banned for the second time in a row. In the Czech Republic, on the other hand, fireworks can be sold all year round. The fact that less was secured last year could be due to the fact that there were border controls and less travel at the time, said the federal police spokesman. dpa