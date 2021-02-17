Cristina Kirchner’s lawyer appealed this Wednesday morning the decision of the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber to refer the cases in which illegal espionage maneuvers from the Lomas de Zamora courts are investigated to those of Comodoro Py.

The extraordinary appeal It was presented by the vice president’s lawyer before the Criminal Cassation Chamber, so that he could clear the way to the Supreme Court of Justice. The request demonstrates Cristina Kirchner’s concern for these causes with which she intends to demonstrate his theory of lawfare.

The lawyer Carlos Beraldi had already anticipated that they would appeal to the Court because they consider that the Cassation decision is “a manifestly arbitrary pronouncement, which generates a situation of unprecedented institutional gravity in democratic times.”

His position was endorsed by the Minister of Justice, Marcela Losardo, and President Alberto Fernández, who rejected the transfer of the illegal espionage causes to Comodoro Py.

If the Chamber of Cassation rejects the extraordinary appeal of Cristina Kirchner, the vice president could go to the Supreme Court to complain, in which case the highest judicial instance could decide whether to take this issue in its hands.

The Vice President’s Appeal it is a more political than legal gesture. It is that the Court generally does not make room for proposals that do not have to do directly with constitutional rights. Its position is that competition issues must be settled by the highest court in criminal matters, which in this case is the Chamber of Cassation.

Last Friday The Chamber of Cassation resolved that the investigation for illegal espionage in the government of Mauricio Macri go to the courts of Comodoro Py, when declaring the jurisdiction of the Buenos Aires jurisdiction over that of Lomas de Zamora.

With this decision of the highest federal criminal court in the country, the cases opened for illegal espionage to the current vice president and the Patria Institute, on the one hand, and to politicians, journalists, union members, social leaders and detainees in federal prisons, on the other, will be left to position of a judge from Comodoro Py.

In addition, the decisions made in the first instance, which until now were reviewed by the Federal Chamber of La Plata, with jurisdiction over Lomas de Zamora, will be analyzed from now on by the Federal Chamber of the city of Buenos Aires based in Comodoro Py 2002.

The resolution that left the federal judge of Lomas de Zamora, Juan Pablo Augé, out of the investigation, was taken by majority, in the Chamber of Cassation, with the votes of judges Mariano Borinsky and Javier Carbajo, and the dissent of the third member of Chamber IV of Cassation, Ángela Ledesma.

Ledesma postulated in a minority that the investigation should continue in charge of the Augé court for “reasons are linked to a better and more efficient administration of justice, taking into account the progress achieved so far in the case” and “the complex nature of the acts”.

His colleagues Borinsky and Carbajo made room for proposals from Macri’s secretary, Darío Nieto, as well as defendants in the case, such as former AFI holders Gustavo Arribas and Silvia Majdalani, to whom the complainants, head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and the former Buenos Aires governor María Eugenia Vidal.

In the ruling, it was noted that the resolution of the conflict of jurisdiction between the courts of Lomas de Zamora and the city of Buenos Aires “It does not imply, in any way, invalidating what has already been done or taking the cause back to stages already overcome, delay the course of the investigation “or” distort the existing evidence measures or to occur or invalidate what has been done so far in the federal jurisdiction of Lomas de Zamora. “

Along these lines, Cassation validated raids made by the Lomas judge at the home of the accused Dario Nieto, which had been questioned for his defense of the former private secretary of former President Mauricio Macri, led by Gervasio Caviglione Fraga.

When justifying their decision, Borinsky and Carbajo argued that “the nucleus of the illegal espionage investigated” would have been the city of Buenos Aires. “From the description of the factual platform of the case, it can be inferred that its nucleus was committed in the city of Buenos Aires, headquarters of the AFI and of the supposedly spied homes”, with “some ramifications” in the Buenos Aires suburbs.

The two chambermaids alluded to the need for a “joint investigation” of all the allegations of illegal espionage in which Arribas and Majdalani, and other defendants, are accused.

