Chamber IV of the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber confirmed the prosecution of Silvia Majdalani, the deputy chief of the Federal Intelligence Agency during the presidency of Mauricio Macri, in the framework of the case for the alleged illegal wiretaps carried out during his administration, by not declaring admissible a complaint from the former official. He did so after the file passed to federal justice from the Lomas de Zamora courts. It was signed by the judges Mariano Borinsky, Javier Carbajo and Ángela Ledesma, the latter in dissent, although he did not express himself on the merits of the issue.

Majdalani, like his boss Gustavo Arribas, had been prosecuted by the judge of Lomas, Juan Pablo Auge, for alleged maneuvers of illegal espionage deployed against politicians, trade unionists, social leaders and journalists, as well as about people detained in the Ezeiza prison during the government of Mauricio Macri.

In the Cassation ruling, it is recalled that the judges of Chamber I of the Federal Chamber of La Plata, on December 17, 2020, decided to confirm the decision of Judge Auge, who on July 29 of that year had rejected the request for declaration of exception of lack of action requested by Majdalani’s lawyers.

Against that resolution, it is described, “Doctors Juan Pablo Vigliero and Adriana Ayuso, technically assisting Silvia Majdalani, filed an appeal, which was denied by the court. to what, motivated the direct presentation before this headquarters “.

Borinsky and Carbajo argued that “the defense has failed to demonstrate the arbitrariness of the grounds set forth in the contested judgment to deny the objection raised by the appellant.” And they added that “we understand that it corresponds not to place the complaint filed, with costs.”

Ledesma voted in dissent. “I disagree with the solution proposed by my colleagues because we are in the presence of a federal issue related to the prohibition of multiple persecution, which is why, in accordance with the provisions of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation in the case” Di Nunzio “the appeal is admissible, without implying an opinion on the merits of the question raised”.

Augé had processed Majdalani and Arribas days after the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber ordered the transfer of the case to the federal courts of Comodoro Py. Now Criminal Cassation ratified that prosecution by not admitting the resources of Majdalani’s defense.

