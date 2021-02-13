President Alberto Fernández lined up yesterday quickly with his vice president Cristina Kirchner and in harsh message He questioned the decision of the National Chamber of Criminal Cassation to transfer the cases for alleged illegal macrista espionage from the courts of Lomas de Zamora to Comodoro Py.

On Friday afternoon in a last minute measure, Cristina appealed the Cassation decision to refer all these cases to the federal Retirement judges.

The order, which it is more political than legal, demonstrates the concern of Cristina for these reasons with which she intends to demonstrate her theory of lawfare, as she advanced yesterday Clarion.

It is very difficult to build a better democracy and a more solid Republic with judges who come to the aid of their political or corporate constituents.

It is imperative to address changes that restore to Justice the prestige that a few judges and prosecutors have made it lose. https://t.co/9nOj4xPtxN – Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) February 13, 2021

In a message on Twitter, the head of state pointed out against the judges “thatcare for their political or corporate constituents“, alluding to the judges of Cassation Mariano Borinsky and Javier Carbajo.

These magistrates voted in favor of competition for the place where the events occurred and the principle of the natural judge. Instead, his colleague Angela Ledesma, close to the K, voted in favor of the jurisdiction of Lomas de Zamora.

Both the alleged espionage to the Patria Institute and the sending of trotyl to a Cambiemos officials, which were the origin of the causes, occurred in the Federal Capital and there were already open cases in Comodoro Py (See note on “The secret plot… ”).

In a striking way, a day before the pronouncement of Cassation, the national deputy Martín Soria (Frente de Todos-Río Negro) advanced that I was going to make a complaint against Borinsky and Gustavo Hornos because they appear in the official registry of entries to the Casa Rosada during the Macri government.

After a year in which she launched more than ten measures to try to expel judges and prosecutors who investigated her, Cristina backed the idea of ​​Deputy K, Leopoldo Moreau, of make individual trials of these magistrates.

“It is imperative to address changes that give justice back the prestige that a few judges and prosecutors have made him lose, “said Fernández through his Twitter account.

The Head of State replied, in addition, a series of messages spread by his Minister of Justice, Marcela Losardo, to target, without mentioning it, against former President Mauricio Macri.

Until now Losardo had a moderate position regarding Cristina’s offensive on Justice. Even the K had asked for his resignation.

“Today we know that there were judges who agreed and announced their decisions with the then president, who played tennis with him while they persecuted his opponents with legal tricks and who have always refused to make their heritage public, “Losardo said.

The head of the Justice portfolio added that everything “deepens with arbitrary arrests and trials that are prolonged in time without obtaining reasoned legal sentences, cause the Republic to be inexorably degraded. ”Since the change of government, not a single former K official remained in pretrial detention.

“President @alferdez promised to put an end to the basements of democracy. Thus, the intelligence services no longer operate in courts, he proposed to the National Congress a reformulation of the Federal Justice and analyzes the reform proposals of a committee of jurists “, He said.

This is how he referred to the judicial reform project approved by the Senate and Together for Change blocks Deputies and the idea of ​​the president to propose a court of arbitrary sentences that competes with the Court in some sense.

“The ‘Judicial Table’ existed and it gave the results that its members were looking for, “he said, referring to Cristina’s complaint according to which the former Minister of Justice, German Garavano, and other former officials were supposedly meeting to determine who would go to prison or be prosecuted.

Losardo remarked that “all this occurs with the consent of a set of media that cover up those misconduct and that justify that the judgment of the same remains in the hands of the prosecutors and judges who have been associated with the purposes of that government. “

In this paragraph, the minister fully assumed the theory of lawfare which maintains that the media conspired, together with judges and the US embassy, ​​against Cristina. In addition, Losardo also sought to hold the opposition responsible for these alleged irregularities.

“The arrogance with which those judges and prosecutors move can only be explained by the political protection of the opposition and the media discourse that goes to their aid to cover them up, “he said.

“To see that a prosecuted prosecutor, who participated in crimes attributed to an irregular intelligence agent and who is suspected of pressuring for the purpose of political persecution, is today in charge of investigating the espionage of the government he served, ccauses deep indignation“, he added in reference to the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli.

Actually, the federal chamber of Mar del Plata canceled all the prosecutions of the former judge of Dolores and member of Legitimate Justice, Alejo Ramos Padilla, against Stornelli for participating in an attempt to extort the false “retired agricultural producer” Pedro Etchebest. He only confirmed two but what they are of private action.

Other prosecutors, such as Legitimate Justice member Carlos Gonella have been on trial for years for crimes of public action, and yet the Ks did not ask him to leave his job.

Losardo took advantage of his criticism to reiterate that “Argentina needs judges who will return to occupy the place that the Republic demands of them, decent and capable judges, who stop serving the political power of the day, who do not give in to corporate pressure and simply dedicate themselves to impart justice “.

The appeal against the jurisdiction pass was presented by the vice president’s lawyer, Carlos Beraldi, before the federal judge of Lomas de Zamora, Juan Pablo Augé. In addition, he asked prosecutors Cecilia Incardona and Santiago Eyherabide to adhere to his request.

The lawyer Beraldi announced that he will appeal to the Court because he considers that the Cassation decision is “a manifestly arbitrary pronouncement, which generates a situation of unprecedented institutional gravity in democratic times “.

It really is a more political than legal gesture and Beraldi knows it. The Court generally does not make room for claims that do not have to do directly with constitutional rights. His position is that competition matters must be decided by the higher court in criminal matters, which in this case is the Cassation.

On the same Friday afternoon, eJudge Auge sent the digital file of the espionage cause to the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber and announced that he will send the physical once the Buenos Aires court that will intervene is defined.

In principle, the cases will go to the Buenos Aires federal judge María Eugenia Capuchetti, who after reading it will have to decide if it is up to her to keep it or send it to one of her colleagues in the jurisdiction. For example, his colleague Sebastián Ramos intervenes in the case for threats against the former Defense official José Luis Vila.

The judge of Comodoro Py who finally gets the case must resolve the processing requests to the former heads of the AFI, Gustavo Arribas, and Silvia Majdalani and another thirty defendants, including the former head of the Federal Penitentiary Service. Among them, Emiliano Blanco, for prison espionage and the former AFI chief of law, Juan Sebastián De Stefano, among others.