From: Robert Wagner

Many illegal immigrants are apprehended, especially at the border with Poland. Fears about the Belarus route are confirmed.

Berlin – The number of illegal entries to Germany has risen drastically. In the first seven months of 2023, the federal police registered 43,815 unauthorized border crossings, 51 percent more than in the same period last year. This was reported on Friday (August 11) by the Picturewhich is said to be an internal report by the federal police.

This number contradicts the very similar information for the first half of 2023, which was published in early August by the German press agency (dpa) were published. According to this, 45,338 people entered Germany illegally in the first six months, 56 percent more than in the same period last year (29,174).

Unauthorized entry is when a person crosses the border without a visa, residence permit or identity papers. Most of those who enter illegally are refugees who are looking for protection and therefore want to apply for asylum – and illegally crossing the border is the only way for asylum seekers to get to Germany.

Drastic increase in illegal entries – especially from Poland

According to the Picture This internal report took place on the border with Poland, where 14,303 illegal immigrants were apprehended – a dramatic increase of 143.7 percent compared to the previous year. However, the percentage increase in illegal border crossings from Switzerland is even greater, at 201.8 percent.

But significantly more people are also entering Germany irregularly from other countries than in 2022. 48.5 and 58.7 percent more people, respectively, crossed the border illegally from the Czech Republic and Luxembourg. At the border with Austria, however, the number of 9,786 illegal entries remained at a consistently high level.

Also the dpa gives similarly drastic figures for Poland. From January to June 2023, 12,331 illegal entries were registered at the German-Polish border. In the same period last year there were still 4592. Most recently, a growing number of unauthorized entries via the so-called Belarus route, which leads via Poland to eastern Germany, had been reported. Between July 2022 and March 2023, 8700 illegal entries from Belarus are said to have been registered via this route, such as the World reported in May 2023.

“Gloomy prognosis” by the Potsdam Minister of the Interior has come true

Politicians are alarmed, Russia and Belarus seem to be revitalizing the route. “Apparently, around half of the people who enter illegally across the German-Polish border every month come to the EU via Belarus,” said CSU parliamentary group leader Andrea Lindholz in May World. “It stands to reason that these illegal entries are part of a strategy to destabilize the EU.”

At the time, Brandenburg’s Minister of the Interior, Michael Stübgen (CDU), called on the federal government to carry out border controls on the border with Poland. Compared to the daily mirror he spoke of a “gloomy prognosis for the next few months, because Russia will intensify its smuggling activities”. This forecast has apparently come true: According to the current report from Picture In April, May and June 2023, more than 200 percent more people entered Germany illegally from Poland.

The Belarus route had already caused a stir in 2021. At that time, thousands of refugees, mainly from Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Iran, unexpectedly came to Germany via Belarus and Poland in the second half of the year. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced in May 2012 that he would no longer prevent migrants from continuing their journey to Poland and the Baltic States. He was reacting to tightened EU sanctions, which accused him of bringing people from crisis regions to the EU’s external border in an organized manner. (rowa)