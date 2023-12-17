CALABRIA

Palazzo Mangeruca, the illegal eco-monster confiscated from the 'Ndrangheta, present for decades in Torre Melissa, in the municipality of Melissa, in the province of Crotone, a symbol of urban decay and criminal power, was finally demolished today, Sunday 17 December, at 1.19pm. The building, a former furniture factory, with 6 floors – 6000 m2 -, which was located on state road 106, and was first seized (in 2007) and subsequently confiscated (in 2009) from Costantino Mangeruca, alleged figurehead of the “local” gang of 'Ndrangheta, was imploded thanks to the technique of controlled destruction using 400 kilos of dynamite in micro charges.



