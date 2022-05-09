The risk of traveling as a stowaway on a train that travels thousands of kilometers is the arduous entry to a route that for many of these people will end in tragedy: “Unfortunately, many end up missing or in the hands of human trafficking or even kidnapped and then go asking their relatives for ransom,” he warns.

Already in the north of Mexico, finding a trustworthy ‘coyote’ is a matter of luck. They call them ‘polleros’ because they take their ‘clients’ literally like this: as if they were chickens. Or won. Locked up in cargo trucks at a temperature that exceeds 45 degrees at the border, not a few migrants die from high temperatures.

One of the most used crossings is through Reynosa, Tamaulipas state, where the feared ‘Los Zetas’ cartel collects taxes from traffickers. It was that gang that perpetrated the massacre of 72 Guatemalan migrants in 2012. Last year there was another massacre, this time of 19 people (16 migrants and 3 ‘coyotes’): those responsible would be 12 members of the federal police. Nuevo Laredo, also in Tamaulipas, and Mexicali, in Baja California, are the other cities where the illegals stop.

In two weeks, on May 23, when the validity of the controversial Title 42 ends —which was used by the Trump government to deport illegal immigrants without any type of judicial control, with the excuse of the pandemic— the Biden government will have to deal with a new hot potato. With the expectation that even if they are detained they will at least have the chance to request refuge —and also to fly away until the hearing date arrives— thousands of people are waiting, some for months, at the southern border. Many of them come from Colombia.

The NGO Human Rights First speaks of at least 10,250 reports of murders, rapes, torture and other violent attacks against migrants blocked at the border since the Biden government began (January 2021). The majority of the victims are women, children and members of the LGBTI population.

‘El Hueco’ is passed in all possible ways, all potentially deadly. On the Mexican side of the wall you can see wooden ladders, like those used by painters. The death of Juan Carlos Rivera is an example of the risk to which those who opt for ‘la trepa’ are exposed, as the border inhabitants call this modality.

If the route is crossing the Rio Grande, the ‘coyotes’ sometimes use small inflatable rafts that are always crowded with people, but it is more common for them to appear with old tires, some full of patches: don’t let go and endure the 50 meters of one shore to the other is an instruction of life. In any case, you have to hurry: the time you have is the time it takes to return the border patrol boat that travels the flow 24 hours a day.

This is how that step is, in the words of Andrés, one of the sources consulted by EL TIEMPO: “We took off the clothes we were wearing and put them in some black bags, to prevent them from getting wet. Once the boat time was measured, they crossed us one by one; the person stands in the middle of the tire and the ‘coyotes’ go to both sides, also holding on to the tire”. The crossing of the river, which claims lives like that of Jonathan Betancourt, gave the immigrants the derogatory nickname by which they are known in the United States: ‘the wet ones’.

If you are lucky and ‘la Migra’ or some surveillance drone does not appear, what follows are hours and hours of walking through the desert, almost always at night to avoid being discovered and, above all, because of the sun that can bring temperature above 40 degrees. María says that the snakes that she saw in the desert scared her, but that what she suffered the most were the mosquitoes that were cruel to her from the first moment.

The Mexican ‘coyotes’ have their North American partners — ‘güeros’: typical blond, blue-eyed Americans — on the other side. When you get to towns like Mcallen, Texas, to advance you have to make the rest of the payment, usually through money orders that are withdrawn by a member of the network. After that return, a typical gringo will appear in his car to pick up his ‘package’ and take it to cities like Houston, where everyone is on their own.

What’s next for the ‘lucky ones’ who make it to the United States? It is estimated that one in five illegals manages to outwit the authorities. In other words, for the 40,000 detainees there would be some 8,000 Colombians who managed to pass without being discovered. They, like millions of compatriots who left since the 1960s and 1970s, will end up in destinations like Florida, New York, New Jersey and other states on the East Coast, such as Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Or where job opportunities are opening up far from official control.

For those who end up in detention, which is the majority, what they expected to be the beginning of a new life is actually the beginning of a drama that can end in immediate deportation or long months of detention in detention centers whose levels of overcrowding are comparable those in a prison in Colombia. And in the best of cases, the endless wait for their asylum applications to be resolved favorably.

For many, the ‘American dream’ is surrounded by nightmares.

And of death.