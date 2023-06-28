The area of ​​illegal coca cultivation in Peru increased in 2022 to 95,008 hectares, a record number that represents 18% more than the previous year (2021), when there were 80,681 hectares, according to a new report presented on Monday (26) by the National Commission for Development and Life without Drugs (Devida).

Of particular concern, according to the report, is the 86.95% increase in the expansion of cultivation in territories of indigenous communities, which increased from 9,989 hectares in 2020 to 18,674 hectares in 2022.

“We have to find a way to offer protection that doesn’t involve putting people to protect them in vast territories and taking them out of their worldview. We have to find an ecological theme that respects their interculturality, maintaining their cosmovision and that doesn’t represent a rupture of their traditional way of life”, said the president of Devida, Carlos Figueroa, in a meeting with foreign journalists.

To combat what he called the “scourge” in the affected areas, coordinated and specialized work will be needed among all the state actors involved, because the presence of drug trafficking generates greater vulnerability among indigenous peoples.

In this regard, he stated at the meeting with the Foreign Press Association of Peru that illicit activities in native communities are a problem that goes beyond drug trafficking and mixes with illegal mining, illegal logging and human trafficking. .

“We are very concerned about this issue because it means that, in addition to the damage that coca cultivation has always caused in national territories, now the damage is even more potent, because it also includes environmental crimes in permanent production forests, in protected natural areas, in buffer zones and in forestry concessions,” said Figueroa.

In protected natural areas, 439 hectares of plantations were registered, compared to 260 in 2020, and in terms of permanent production forests, the combined area reached 24,969 hectares, compared to 11,376 in 2020.