Va por México intends to do the same as the ruling party: break the law. PAN, PRI, PRD and the civil groups that seek a single candidacy to win the next presidency of the Republic are the distorted mirror of Brunette.

Instead of requiring the National Institute and the Electoral Tribunal stop the pre-campaigns that Lopezobradorism brought forward five months, the opposition bloc is too pragmatic and smart, ipso facto causing the first defections: from the academic Sergio Aguayo to the citizen council because the process will be controlled by the parties, and that of the independent senator Germán Martínez to his eventual participation for the presidential candidacy, considering that what was announced yesterday are anticipated campaigns that will violate the electoral law with “business charges” and money without supervision.

And the governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila, also jumps off the bandwagon, arguing that “the alliance needs and deserves a full-time candidate.”

If there was any doubt, it is clear that both the government and the opposition chose to violate the rules of the electoral game.

With the sophistry that the virtual pre-campaigns of their prospects are not pre-candidates but aspiring coordinators “of the defense of the fourth transformation”, Morenismo formally leads two weeks to Goes through Mexico and has the open and propaganda support of President López Obrador.

In simple Spanish, what is underway is a competition between cheats because the law is very clear: when a presidential election comes, the campaigns begin the third week of November prior to the voting and the contenders are prohibited from getting ahead of themselves.

What was known yesterday has several readings, the most important of which is to go beyond legality, a crime that puts it to the test and which the electoral authorities must deal with.

Politically it can be understood, but not justified, that while some are stretched out the others start because they simply have no other choice.

Incomplete in itself due to the resounding refusal of Citizen movement to integrate, the opposition alliance will regret that other goodbyes are added to the three of this Monday.

It is reported that there will be primary elections based on the number of supporters that the candidates gather (150,000 each) to have each one a certain amount of control and security, but this can arouse explainable mistrust in others.

Illegalities and juggling aside, the best thing is the agreement to carry out debates between the pre-candidates (which Brunette flatly avoided on the pretext of preserving “unity”). This will give voters the opportunity to learn about projects and not get carried away by simple fame.

In this coven, it will be interesting the role that the former electoral advisers Leonardo Valdés, Luis Cárdenas and others will play with regard to the primaries that will take place in an obviously anticipated and, therefore, illegal process…

