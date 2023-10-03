Online casinos and bookmakers are spreading schemes to involve Russians in the process of money laundering. Elena Sheikina, chairman of the board of the NPO Mobile Card (appointed as a single center for recording transfers of bets from bookmakers and totalizators), told Izvestia about this.

According to her, the “underground” use so-called drops to transfer money. These are the people through whose accounts stolen or otherwise criminally obtained money is funneled.

“There are two categories of drops: citizens who deliberately sell their data for 1 thousand – 5 thousand rubles, and those whose data was stolen and used for transfers,” she explained.

Moreover, as Elena Sheikina noted, many people who themselves agree to have funds transferred through them do not even understand that this cannot be done.

“That is, they do not know that they are participating in some kind of illegal scheme. This is normal for them. For example, an advertisement appeared on the Internet with an offer to win a jackpot or something like that. But you have to take a gamble, and people are responding strongly to it,” she said.

Once you click on such a link, a person already ends up in the hands of scammers.

The most common schemes are p2p payments, including transfers via SBP, but there are also two more complex schemes for laundering funds by illegal immigrants. The first is through the “Tip” service.

Attackers register data stolen or received from the owner in order to become a recipient in this system. The second part of the scheme is already happening on the side of the person who wanted easy money and agreed to place a bet, inspired by an advertisement about a jackpot, etc.

Illegal gambling organizers replace the payment page of the acquirer and the ACS (Access Control Server, an element of the 3-D Secure infrastructure that ensures payer authentication on the side of the issuing bank) of the issuer, showing the player their front. And they easily and technically take the card number entered by the player there, as well as a one-time code, and substitute them on the payment page of the “Tips” service. The bank itself will transfer the funds to the recipient.

Next, the money is sent along the chain to a bank account, where it is accumulated from various sources, after which the illegal immigrants withdraw it or withdraw it through cryptocurrency, for example.

Another scheme is based on the fact that some credit institutions still maintain a service for individuals to transfer from card to card of any banks outside the authorized zone (remote banking system).

This allows you to enter arbitrary details of the sender’s card and the recipient’s card, both of which may not be issued by this bank. With this implementation, as in the scheme with the “Tip” service, the “payment page” is replaced by the layout with which the user interacts, the sender’s card number is substituted on the real website along with the drop card.

The press service of the Central Bank told Izvestia that the regulator is aware of the listed payment schemes of illegal online casinos and bookmakers with citizens.

