A fatal accident occurs on the A66 near Hofheim in Hessen. Previously, several sports car drivers had delivered an illegal car race.

Hofheim – On Saturday afternoon (10.10.2020) it will be on the A66 between Diedenbergen and Hofheim to a difficult one accident came. A Skoda and a Lamborghini went up in flames and burned out. A person was killed in the process, reports fnp.de.

Fatal accident after an illegal race on the A66 near Hofheim: Skoda driver dies at the scene of the accident

According to the police, the cause of the accident is one illegal car racing have been*, in which two Lamborghinis and a Porsche were involved. For reasons unknown until now, one of the Lamborghinis is said to have rammed the barrier in the middle of the lane and then collided with the Skoda. One person in the Skoda died from the Accident site. The 29-year-old Lamborghini driver is in the hospital.

Illegal car racing on the A66 near Hofheim in Hessen: White Lamborghini has not yet appeared

The damage caused can only be guessed at, the Lamborghini alone has a value in the six-digit range. The second vehicle involved in the car race, a white Lamborghini, has not yet reappeared. The police have started the manhunt. * fnp.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.