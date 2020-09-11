D.he BMW should have been racing alongside Berlin Kurfürstendamm at extraordinarily excessive pace when it hit the Ford. The collision was so extreme that components of the car flew round for meters and hit passers-by. The small automobile, which was utterly destroyed on the entrance, tipped over on its left aspect. The 45-year-old driver who needed to show left from Ku’damm got here to the hospital with life-threatening accidents. Her 17-year-old daughter was additionally badly hit, however she didn’t should be reanimated.

The BMW of the one that prompted the accident crashed into different vehicles, a complete of eight autos have been demolished and even totaled. The driving force of the rental automobile didn’t care in regards to the victims, however fled at the hours of darkness. To at the present time – the accident occurred on the final day of August – it’s not clear who drove the BMW.

Politicians outbid one another with proposals to get the issue with unlawful automobile racing beneath management. However the motives of the speeders are stronger than pace cameras and harsh court docket judgments.