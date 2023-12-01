Genoa – The investigation into illegal betting extends to Campania of the footballers started by Nicolò Fagioli and which also involved Nicolò Zaniolo, Sandro Tonali, and Alessandro Florenzi who, just yesterday, was heard by the Prosecutor’s Office explaining that he had never bet on football.

As reported by Il Mattino, there are 4 footballers in the crosshairs of the investigators who play or have played in the past for Benevento. Among these there would also be Massimo Coda, former rossoblù striker currently at Cremonese but who wore the Benevento shirt from 2017 to 2020. “Massimo warned us in advance that checks were underway – said the Cremonese sporting director, Simone Giacchetta – reassured us of his position. Now he is training and will be available to the coach for the match against Pisa.”

Yesterday the financial police carried out a search at Christian Pastina’s home, currently still under the Samnites. The measure was triggered by the alleged violation of article 4 of law 401 of 1989 which prevents athletes from betting on their sport. In Pastina, some devices and smartphones were seized but, apparently, the footballer said that the account from which he bet belonged to Gaetano Letizia, another former Benevento footballer who is being investigated together with Francesco Forte.

We will now need to understand what evolution the investigation will have, among other things, will have to ascertain whether the interested parties have also placed bets on football. In this case, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office could intervene with disqualifications.