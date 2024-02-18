The game has just started. It's 36 seconds. The ball is rejected from the edge of the area and flies to the other field. An attacker runs to launch the counterattack, but the opposing central defender goes ahead and gets to the ball first. It seems simple to slip a pass to the goalkeeper and end the danger. However, he decides to try to pass the ball to the side to his defensive partner, but, wrongly, he gives it to the center forward of the other team who scores the goal with an open court.

That happened yesterday in the game that the Manchester United beat Luton 1-2, with the three goals before the first 15 minutes. It is the Premier League English, the paradigm…

If all of that had happened here, without a doubt, the widespread popular story would be of theft, fixing, sold players, thief referees and betting odds for scoring three goals in the first 15 minutes.

Take a look around social media and see that this is what Juan Pueblo says about the plays discussed over the weekend.

I am not naive or stupid. Football is a mirror of society and we all know that the word corruption could well be on the national emblem. In this country, everything has happened and is happening, and the unimaginable will happen.

The revelation of an investigation by the Football Federation and its professional branch (the Dimayor) about possible fixing in two matches of the Patriotas team this year and in which alleged illegal bettors, several players, a former player and field and video referees would have participated.

But it is time for the Attorney General's Office Do what you have to do: investigate and accuse with evidence!

Why the hell did they sign, in 2017!, an agreement that is automatically renewed year after year, in which the Judicial Police and the Football Players Association also participated.

Thus, 'Colombian football, gaming and betting integrity offices' were created in the Prosecutor's Office and the Dimayor, to “investigate complaints of fraud received 24 hours a day.”

For now, in white money, that agreement is a dead letter. For example, just one button: last May, the coach of Boca Juniors of Primera B said that Dimayor notified players of his team of an investigation for possible participation in rigging results for illegal gamblers. Nine months have passed and there is no news.

A few months ago we asked the Prosecutor's Office about this matter. His response was that he was “investigating.” And nothing more…

I do not believe that all the results of Colombian football are the product of a mafia conspiracy, nor that all the controversial and closed plays are the work of a very black and very hairy hand that makes some lose and others win.

But I'm not an idiot either: all over the world, and in all sports, illegal betting is a real threat and pest. In football, cases abound and have occurred since the times of the TV's Peacky Blinders.



And in our country, a candidate for world medalist of twisted, there are witches, there are witches.

Now it's up to justice. It is the turn of the Prosecutor's Office, of the Judicial Police. Investigate and accuse with evidence! It's your turn.

