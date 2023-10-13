Illegal betting, the criminal and mafia networks behind it. Money laundering ring

Illegal betting sites have come into the spotlight in recent hours. But the problem goes far beyond this or that footballer who may have bet on this or that match out of passion for the game.

The fight against these illegal sites is not Italian, but international because they are behind them criminal infiltration at an economic and financial level.

On the subject of illegal betting, Europol recently raised the alarm in its report entitled “The other side of the coin: an analysis of financial and economic crime in the EU”. According to this dossier, in fact, behind them there is a money laundering of illicit and mafia organisations.

Illegal betting, Europol report: not just money laundering. Beware of match-fixing in minor football, tennis, basketball

Not just money laundering, the fight against these illegal betting sites is also conducted for other reasons: “Match fixing for betting-related reasons is a very present criminal activity. Football remains the sport most targeted by international criminal networks in Europe.” reports the Europol report. Attention. Don’t think about Serie A, La Liga, Premier League or Bundesliga. But to football minor categories, “with particular attention to lower level competitions and youth clubs”.

The reason? “The smaller competitions are more vulnerable, as they lack resources to implement countermeasures and there is less media coverage.”

Not just football. “Other sports affected include basketball, tennis, handball and cricket”

Illegal betting, Europol report: spotlight on esports

Indeed, the report also launches another hypothesis that makes us understand the ramifications of these criminal organizations. “It is likely that match-fixers will then increasingly turn to the growing e-sports market, which offers very high cash prizes for teams and individual players,” underlines Europol. For those who don’t know, e-sports (which has an audience capable of exceeding half a billion people worldwide) or competitive gaming, is a form of organized electronic competition that takes place through and thanks to video games. The prefix “e” stands for “electronic” and underlines the digital character of this new phenomenon.

Criminal networks “dedicate themselves to sporting events around the world, sometimes to multiple events occurring simultaneously, and to both online and offline betting activities.” E “They very often work with contacts in Asia to place bets.”

Illegal betting, Europol: “Asia is the epicenter of criminal networks”

The East is therefore seen as the world capital of illegal activities: “Criminal organizations mainly exploit betting companies based in Asia. A criminal network can apparently orchestrate large-scale match-fixing operations in multiple sporting competitions in multiple countries.”

