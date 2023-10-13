Illegal betting, the investigators: “Zaniolo and Tonali were waiting for us, they knew about the blitz”

It widens illegal betting scandal, the players involved would be many more than what has emerged so far. The leak forced the investigators to speed up operations, hence yesterday’s blitz Coverciano. After Zaniolo and Tonalisent home from the national team, is now shaking A league. According to Repubblica they would be in total ten players were involved. Among these there is also another Juventus player beyond Beans, but, claims the newspaper, not prominent and other footballers of the Italian top league. The illegal platforms they would have bet on are at least three. The investigation arose from a regular betting agency to which computers were connected which led to sites without permits to operate in Italy. These are systems that often intersect with money laundering by the organized crime. Fagioli would have played “hundreds of thousands of euros”.



The police reached him through an agency based in Turin. When he learned of the investigation, Fagioli did warned the Football Federation. But she also has handed over his cell phone. Yesterday’s moves originated precisely from this decision. The information to Fabrizio Corona, the first to raise the case, may have come to him from “Milan football circles”. Or from a source within the FIGC. The exit allowed Zaniolo and Tonali to arrive prepared: “They were waiting for us”, says an investigative source. Corona – reports La Stampa – spoke of a dossier regarding the matter and which he supposedly has. His source claims that Zaniolo have bet while he was in bench for a Coppa Italia match with his team at the time, AS Roma.

“The investigation? It will be big, I will tell everything”, Corona says again. The impression is that we are only at the beginning. However, the big dangers for footballers come from sports justice. According to article 24 of the Sports Justice Code, members cannot bet on FIGC, UEFA and FIFA matches. The same article in paragraph 3 talks about a three-year disqualification. Which can be reduced in case of collaboration in the investigation. The sanction will also have to be served in the Premier League. Clubs do not risk anything except in the case of sporting offence. But they could suspend players’ salaries or even get to the point of terminating the contract.

