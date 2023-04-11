Utrecht makes it easier for young people to apply for social assistance benefits, so that vulnerable young people remain well in the picture with the municipality. This is confirmed by a spokesperson after reporting by de Volkskrant. Last year, Utrecht – diametrically opposed to the Participation Act and the explicit wishes of The Hague – started a trial to make social assistance more accessible to young people. That is now policy.

Under the Participation Act, young people under the age of 27 are only entitled to benefits after they have independently searched for work or training for a month. In addition, they may not have any additional income if they subsequently receive a benefit. The underlying idea is that young people with excellent job potential do not end up on social assistance at a young age due to these hurdles. However, according to the Labor Inspectorate, that month is a risky period, in which many vulnerable young people disappear from the radar of the municipalities or fall into debt. The Utrecht alderman Linda Voortman (Work and Income, GroenLinks) told NRC at the end of 2021: “Young people who apply for social assistance benefits are often vulnerable due to problems in several areas, such as housing, finances or mental health.”

Hague wind turned

Utrecht therefore started a trial in 2022 in which young people are directly entitled to social assistance benefits and are allowed to do additional jobs while they receive them. According to the municipality, the trial proved to be a success. It was feared that the flexible scheme would attract vulnerable young people and that they would apply for benefits in large numbers. Those fears have not materialized, he said.

But the strict treatment of young people is laid down in the Participation Act. So Utrecht doesn’t care twice about that; first by announcing the trial and now again by turning it into policy. In 2022, Utrecht’s disobedience led to a furious reaction from The Hague. Outgoing State Secretary Dennis Wiersma said at the time that it was ‘unacceptable’ for young people to earn in addition to their social assistance, because this would be unfair to young people working on a regular basis.

The wind from The Hague has now turned 180 degrees. Minister Carola Schouten (Poverty Policy, ChristenUnie) wants to reform the Participation Act and the revolt of the municipality of Utrecht offers ‘important input’ to this end. The bill should be ready this summer.