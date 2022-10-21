San Luis Potosi, San Luis Potosi. – In San Luis Potosí it was detected that there are people who sell firearms by social networkswhat would imply a violation of federal law, being considered a type of illegal traffic of these types of artifacts.

It was at least in the group”The Roads Trueke and Sales of Chacharitas SLP”, where a person applied for a .22 caliber pistol or a .38 super caliber pistol, referring to them as “toys”.

“I’m looking for a number 22 or 38 toy”, was put in the post, which until the cut of the information reported by the Sol de San Luis media, had at least 25 likes and 50 comments, this with various proposals and offers.

Regardless of whether it was a public group, there would be those who offered firearms within the publication. caliber nine millimeters or 38when these are already considered to be for the exclusive use of the army.

It should be noted that the law indicates that the use of .357 Magnum and higher caliber revolvers such as the 38 special, nine-millimeter pistols, are intended to be used exclusively by members of the Ministry of National Defense or security personnel.

There were people who offered pistols nine millimeters up to 18 thousand pesoseven those who offered new tactical vests, so it shows how easily people can get firearms in San Luis Potosi