NNew developments in the Robin Symes case, which has been under negotiation for decades: after Greece, Italy is also getting back numerous artefacts from illegal excavations belonging to the liquidated British art trading company von Symes. A total of 750 archaeological objects with an estimated total value of 12 million euros have been transported from London to Rome, where they are currently on display in the Castel Sant’Angelo museum.

The repatriation follows a 17-year legal battle. As early as 2006, the Greek authorities had initiated investigations into the international company Robin Symes Limited, during which the art dealer was exposed as a key figure in the illegal business with archaeological objects.



Returned to Italy and exhibited in Castel Sant’Angelo: three-legged Etruscan bronze table

Image: AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis



A few weeks ago, an agreement was reached between the Italian authorities and the liquidators of Symes’ art trade. The oldest pieces taken to Rome date from the 8th century BC, others from the Middle Ages. Among them are an Etruscan bronze table, Roman marble busts, an ornate lead sarcophagus, and clay vases from Pompeii. “Works of art must not become the subject of illegal activities,” said Italian culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano.

A case for the carabiniere dell’Arte

Another 71 objects located in the United States are to be recovered in the coming days by the Comando Carabinieri per la Tutela del Patrimonio Culturale (TPC), the “Carabinieri dell’Arte”. According to Sangiuliano’s will, these artefacts to be returned should also be exhibited in the future: “What has been returned must not be locked away in storage, but must be housed in museums or made visible in other initiatives so that it is immediately accessible to the public,” said the ” The Art Newspaper.







In May, 351 antiquities belonging to Symes, dating from the Neolithic to the Byzantine era, were handed over to the Greek authorities. Among them are a Neolithic statuette, a Cycladic figure around 5000 years old, a damaged marble statue from the first millennium BC and a fragmented bronze statue of the young Alexander the Great from the second half of the second century.