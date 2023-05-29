It transgresses the Constitution and noble diplomatic principles to ignore Dilma Boluarte.

In the old style of PRI corporatismthe governors and governors of the 4T they make the pathetic ridiculousness of telling the constitutional president of Peru, Dilma Boluarte, and to the Congress of that nation: “They can also declare us personas non grata” (like President López Obrador).

They also say this nonsense:

“Mexico has been against coups d’état and authoritarian acts who depose presidents, as it happened in Peru” and defend the unpresentable Pedro Castillo“who was illegally removed from his position and unjustly imprisoned.”

No: charges of corruption weigh against that subject that he did not dare to litigate, tried to dissolve Congress and carried out a self-coup.

He offensive and open interventionism of the Mexican president It has two reasons, the first ideological, by teaming up with questionable Latin American “left” regimes to compete against the true regional leader: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Deplorable task doomed to failure, since the Brazilian is a much more respected statesman outside and inside the Continent.

The second motive is internal: to exorcise the lawlessness that AMLO experienced and make symbolic concessions to the most delusional wing of Morena that sympathizes with the Sao Paulo Forum in which Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia are grouped, of which Héctor Díaz-Díaz is a part. Polanco, Paco Ignacio Taibo II, Luciano Concheiro, Marx Arriaga, El Fisgón and the undersecretary for Latin America, Maximiliano Reyes.

is at all It is inappropriate for López Obrador to judge whether the Peruvian Constitution was violated or not because it is a matter that only pertains to Peruvians.

His interventionism is a serious mistake because it threatens both his own sovereignty and the coherence and prestige of Mexico’s once reliable and consistent foreign policy.

It violates national sovereignty because it weakens the authority of Mexico to demand that other countries refrain from intervening in the internal affairs of the Mexican nation and dynamite the prestigious Estrada Doctrine that was so valued in the world, particularly with the principle that Mexico does not recognize or disavow governments, maintain or suspend diplomatic relations, or qualify legitimacy of a foreign government.

By refusing to hand over the temporary presidency (pro tempore) of the Pacific Alliance, the president damages the bilateral relationship with the Peruvian government and other Latin American governments –like that of Chile, whose president Gabriel Boric Font rightly supported Peru receiving that leadership from Mexico–, since it affects the regional integration mechanism that defines joint trade policies with other countries outside the Alliance.

Does anyone from the ruling party nomenclature know that the Boluarte government enjoys worldwide recognition and that the exceptions (in the first place and embarrassingly Mexico) can be counted on the fingers of one hand?

The law is the law: by not complying with the mandate of non-intervention, AMLO flagrantly violates the Constitution.