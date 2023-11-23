Illegal activities foster terrorism in the African Sahel

Dina Mahmoud (London)

From illegal mining for precious metals, through obtaining ransoms, to livestock theft and money laundering, there are various ways in which terrorist organizations active in the Sahel region of West Africa obtain funds to ensure that they continue their brutal attacks and enhance their attempts to gain more influence. In this troubled part of the world.

According to a recent study conducted by experts specialized in combating terrorism and organized crime, these illegal activities generate tens of millions of dollars annually for these organizations, led by ISIS – Greater Sahara Province, which is the wing of the terrorist organization ISIS in the Sahel region, and the Nusra group. » The terrorist organization affiliated with Al-Qaeda, whose attacks are usually concentrated in countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and Togo.

According to the study, prepared by researchers affiliated with the “Global Initiative to Combat Transnational Organized Crime” and the “Project for Preparing Data on the Facts and Locations of Armed Conflicts in the World,” gold mining constitutes a major source of funding for these two terrorist groups, especially in Burkina Faso, which control… Over large areas of its territory.

In the absence of any documented estimates regarding the revenues of the wings of ISIS and Al-Qaeda in the African coast from this activity, the authors of the study confirmed that the data indicate that prospecting for the yellow metal generates huge sums of money for them.

The volume of annual gold production in some regions of Burkina Faso, during the year 2018 alone, reached about 80 tons.

The number of prospectors in an area controlled by the Nusra group on the border between Mali and Burkina Faso is approximately two thousand people, which indicates the magnitude of production at this site.

At the same time, experts estimate that kidnapping people, whether local or foreign, and obtaining a ransom in exchange for their release, constituted a vital source of financing for terrorists, at least until the mid-2000s.

The study indicated that this ransom still represents approximately 40% of the Nusra Group’s funding sources, to the extent that it earned up to $35 million from it in 2017, the year in which its formation was announced.

This group has also escalated its kidnapping of foreigners in the Sahel region over the past year, to finance its increasing terrorist operations against the security forces in Mali.

In addition, terrorists exploit kidnappings in West Africa to expand their influence and intimidate their opponents, collect intelligence information against the ruling authorities in the countries of the region, and also as a tool for forced recruitment.