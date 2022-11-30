Illegal access to PayTv, site socceron.name seized

There Police post seized and inhibited access to the socceron.name site which broadcast live streaming all sporting events with conditional access and a Telegram channel that he was selling iptv subscriptions to the most well-known platforms such as Netflix, NowTv And Dazn.

The whole thing, according to reports from Ansa, was managed jointly by two people. The two are believed to be “dedicated to the commission of criminal activities relating to the illicit transmission of audiovisual content with restricted access”. The investigations were carried out by Operations Center for Cybernetic Security of Catania with the coordination of Postal and Communications Police Service.

The searches of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Catania and carried out by the staff of the Cybernetic Security Operational Centers of Catania and Naples and by the Operational Section of Frosinone led to the seizure of various electronic devices, e-mail accounts, IPTV reseller panels, credit cards and 5,000 euros on a Paypal account attributable to the authors. Administrative fine of 54,000 euros to the site administrators.

Subscribe to the newsletter

