Saturday January 2, at the end of the morning, a Covid-19 screening center was set up a few meters from a hangar in Lieuron (Ille-et-Vilaine) in which a wild New Year’s party took place. An initiative undoubtedly too much late, because most of the partygoersint already disappeared in nature. Only a few dozen of them, still present, agreed to be tested. All day long, civil protection teams surveyed the area to provide preventive advice.

The police have, in total, fined more than 1,600 revelers, three-quarters of them for non-compliance with barrier gestures. Even if the individuals concerned are identified and located, the authorities cannot force them to submit to a test., this deplored by Jean-Paul Hamon, Honorary President of the Federation of Doctors of France: “There is a real risk of several clusters, these people come from all over France and, even if we have fined them, that is not enough. We had to force them to do a PCR test.” The authorities call for the individual responsibility of all revelers.