AT Lieuron (Ille-et-Vilaine), revelers swing their hips to the background of electronic music. Close from each other, mostly without masks, over 2,500 have been partying since Thursday December 31st. “There are a lot of people, it even came from foreign countries, there were some who came from Austria, Italy“, explains a party animal, assuring that”people respect the distances“. Throughout the day, several dozen gendarmes and a helicopter were deployed, without succeeding in dislodging the participants. On New Year’s Eve, gendarmes were pushed back by a heavy truck as they tried to intervene. A gendarmerie vehicle, empty of its occupants, was set on fire.

Events that worry residents of this calm region, fearing “a new cluster “. Reinforcements must arrive to help the gendarmes to dislodge the revelers, “a delicate operation which requires significant reinforcements“, reports journalist Charlotte Rothea, duplex of Lieuron. The gendarmes should be joined by special units, trained in this type of situation. “The police do not want to take any risk, they called in rescuers and firefighters “, explains the special envoy. The rave party was to take place until Sunday, the gendarmerie could intervene Saturday morning, according to information from franceinfo.