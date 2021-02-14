Salvador Illa’s PSC has won the elections in Catalonia. When no one seemed to have a socialist formation, the appointment of the former Minister of Health as a candidate for the Generalitat has made possible what seemed impossible a priori: a victory in number of votes, although not in seats.

The PSC’s deputy first secretary, Eva Granados, at the close of the polling stations, was already making a first assessment in which she shared the good feelings of the formation. “No one counted on us three years ago or three months ago. We are in the final, this is an objective we have achieved ”, assured Granados.

“Elections are an opportunity to turn the page and for change to take shape at the polls. A change that has come to stay and that we are excited to represent with force “, expressed Salvador Illa upon arrival at the headquarters the PSC to follow the scrutiny.

Despite the fact that many criticized Illa’s appointment as a candidate, face of the management of the pandemic, the truth is that Catalan has known how to channel the non-independence vote and it has been the maximum beneficiary, along with Vox, of the electoral disaster of Ciudadanos, which has lost 30 seats.

THIS IS THE DISTRIBUTION OF SEATS IN PARLIAMENT PSC (33)

ERC (33)

JxCat (32)

Vox (11)

CUP (9)

In Common Podem (8)

C’s (6)

PP (3) * The absolute majority stands at 68 seats.

Illa, as confirmed by Eva Granados, had the intention of running for the investiture even if she only won in number of votes, although she has a very complicated mission before her. It will not be a bed of roses, never better said, since the independence movement (ERC, JXCAT and the CUP) has in his hand to reissue the Government pact by adding an absolute majority. The hope for the PSC is that an agreement will be reached with the leftist formations (ERC and En Comú Podem), but it seems unlikely if we consider the veto of the independentistas to agree with Illa. The “photo of the Columbus of the independence movement”, as defined by Illa himself.

Salvador Illa: “The change is unstoppable”

Salvador Illa, candidate of the PSC, has appeared after achieving victory, in number of votes, in the Catalan Elections. “My first words are to thank all the actors who have made the normal electoral day possible. Catalonia has given a lesson in civility. I asked to vote with hope that is always stronger than fear. The very clear victory in votes has a meaning for me: turn the page. We must look at each other and listen to each other again. The Catalonia of always has returned. I want to announce that I will stand for the investiture. Change is here to stay. Victory is a step forward, but it is the first. The change is unstoppable. Catalonia wants Spain and Spain wants Catalonia “, Illa said, very excited.

Why is there a tie for seats if Illa wins in votes?

According to the brand known as D’Hondt Law, the vote is not worth the same in some provinces as in others. In this case, Barcelona has fewer deputies than would correspond to them according to the percentage of population and the rest of the provinces have more than they should have. In general, each seat in the Catalan provinces ‘costs’ approximately the following according to INE data

Hence, the PSC, which has historically obtained the most votes in Barcelona, ​​especially in the capital, has a greater number of votes, but not seats.. Now the time of negotiation begins. The time to reach the agreement to form a Government for Catalonia.