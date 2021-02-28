The last time Asier Illarramendi played against Real Madrid was on May 12, 2005. The Real Sociedad won 3-1 in Anoeta on an afternoon that the fans of txuri-urdin will never forget because it was the party of the first title of the Queen’s Cup that the women’s team won, achieved a day before in Granada against all odds . That afternoon, the realist captain returned to the pitch after three months of injury, a problem in the adductors that did not seem to be too serious, but which was more complicated than expected. It seemed the beginning of the return to the playing fields of the midfielder Mutrikuarra.

Imanol took the opportunity to give him minutes after Barrenetxea scored the 3-1 and gave a certain tranquility to the Real. The realistic coach could afford to give Illarra minutes to recover his sensations, especially for the following season. And it worked, boy did it! Because then he completed a very good preseason, and started the next season at a more acceptable level. Until the serious injury of San Mamés. On day 3, a bad gesture with him began a real ordeal with the injuries of which he began to see the light in January of this year 2021. Until then, he has had to undergo surgery twice, he has suffered up to three relapses, innumerable overloads that delayed his return and injuries that were reproduced in old points of his body. His return to the pitch has not been easy at all. But Now it seems that that ordeal has been left behind, and he will finally be able to face Real Madrid again in which he played 90 games, and he will also do so as a player established in Imanol’s starting team, as shown by the numbers from the last games.

After several calls without minutes, after accumulating two months of progressive work with the group, Asier Illarramendi returned to start a match in the Cup tie at the Nuevo Arcángel de Córdoba. He played the first half and then was substituted, as agreed. Against Betis in the next Cup tie, the play was repeated. In this case, Imanol wanted to give him more minutes, but he was sent off for a double yellow. Against Villarreal already in the league he also played the first half. It was against Alavés when he finally played an hour of match. Before he had also played in Anoeta against Manchester United as a starter. Imanol already put him in without blushing as his starting midfielder and gave him the stripes that mark his bracelet. In fact, at Old Trafford he rested to avoid another untimely overload from the sudden accumulation of so many minutes. So on his return to Valdebebas he will start with Real Sociedad. Two years later, Illarra faces her past again.