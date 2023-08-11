













Illari, from Peru to the world of Overwatch 2









On this occasion we had the opportunity to take an interview with part of the team that brings this new hero to life within the lore of Overwatch, Joshi Zhang: Narrative Design, Piero Herrera: Mr. Designer of Heroes and Rakan Khamash: Character Artist Mr.

An aspect that has been greatly recognized by the team of Blizzard, is the certainty with which the characters are created, developed and evolved within the game itself. Without a doubt, much of the success that the franchise has had is the great personality of each one of them.

Source: Blizzard

The birth of a new character for Overwatch 2

Creating this hero was not an easy job. That is why the development team of Overwatch 2 He assured that they consulted with experts on the culture of Peru, wanting not only to represent symbols or Inca architecture. However, the focus of the character from the beginning of his development was the solar element.

“One of the most important pillars in her design was to see her as a hero of the sun. So all her powers come from the sun and we know that’s very important for the culture of Peru as well.” – Joshi Zang, Narrative Design.

Much of this translates to a character with unique gameplay and one that the team claims will give more opportunity for offensive support along the lines of Moira and Zenyatta.

Source: Blizzard

Other of the Peruvian elements that surround the character is the famous Tumi knife, a ceremonial symbol that dates its roots to the Andean civilizations and expanded from the Inca. This knife does not appear explicitly, but was the direct inspiration for Illari’s weapon, especially in its shape.

However, it was disappointing to see that the team was unable to share more about Illari and what her role will be within the story of Overwatch. On the eve of Invasion, the first story missions, and following the tradition of other characters; we have another mercenary, in this case who is in the lines of the Inti Warriors and who is not a direct part of the conflict between OverwatchTalon and the Omnics.

Given the Overwatch and her characters have fueled fans’ passion for the game, we fear that Illari’s story will also be told in comics or books; since many people do not have access to these. In the same way, we had to wait for the passage of Overwatch 1 to Overwatch 2 to see evolve characters like D.Va, Zarya and Pharah being recruited to the team Overwatch; while many others are still lost between factions and without an iota within the main story such as Symmetra, Hanzo, Wrecking Ball or Ashe. Let’s hope Illari’s fate for future updates is not the same and he gets to interact more with the rest of the heroes.

Source: Blizzard

Beyond this bad taste in our mouths, we were amazed to note how the team sought to give details to the character including voice acting, one of the strongest points of Overwatcheven in dubbing.

“The casting process for the voice actress was a bit more complicated than usual, as not only did we need to make sure that her accent was from Peru, not from any other part of South America or the Mexican region, but she had to speak Spanish. from Peru, but we also wanted to take this opportunity to represent the Quechua language in the game, one of its variations.” – Joshi Zang, Narrative Design.

The best thing is that Andre Cisneros, the actress who will give life to Illari in the English version, also gives life to the character in the Latin localization of the game, unlike, for example, Carolina Ravassa who plays the voice of the Mexican Shadow for the English version and with dubbing performance by Lourdes Arruti.

Without a doubt, Illari will be an interesting addition to the character roster. At the moment, we still have doubts about what will be the next step to Overwatch 2 with this addition and the story missions. However, we can say that the team continues to create characters that feel human and make it easier for players to identify as a great hero, especially considering that “The world needs more heroes”

What did you think of this new heroine? Are you going to use it? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

(Visited 58 times, 58 visits today)