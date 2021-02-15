Salvador Illa won the elections with 23.4% of the votes and tied 33 seats with Esquerra Republicana. But it will be very difficult for him to govern, if not impossible, because the pro-independence forces have reinforced their absolute majority in the Parliament of Catalonia. JxCat lost, narrowly, but lost leadership among sovereign forces. Vox went from nothing to almost everything, became the benchmark of the non-nationalist right and relegated Ciudadanos and the PP to the condition of almost irrelevant forces.

The autonomous elections of Catalonia with the lowest participation in history, only a little more than 52% of the census voted, they left a demonic board although everything indicates that Esquerra and JxCat are condemned to understand each other to govern although neither has achieved the objectives set.

But there is no minor change, the Republicans, for the first time in the decade of the ‘procés’, will have the upper hand. It will depend on the negotiations that will be opened today, but Pere Aragonès has the best assets to be the next president of the Generalitat. The secessionist success, however, is not complete. The independence forces that enter the Parliament did not reach 50% of the votes, a bar from which JxCat and the CUP intend to advance towards independence. Esquerra, more cautious, has not caught her fingers with figures. They stayed at 47% long, as almost always in the last elections, although some point out that they have exceeded that barrier with the sum of PDeCAT, PNC and other minor extra-parliamentary forces that raise support to 50.7%. It will be an argument not to lose sight of.

Esquerra and Junts are a broken marriage and they both recognize it. The phobias between them are almost more ferocious than those they have with the socialists and only the prisoners and the sovereign Ithaca acts as a precarious mortar for solemn days. The day to day between them is more like the clubbed duel of Goya’s whims than the harmony between allies.

The difficult tripartite



There is another alternative, the tripartite ERC, PSC and the commons, but the Republicans tied their hands in the campaign by denying their understanding with the Socialists. It remains to be seen whether the ligatures are hemp or plasticine. If those of Junqueras opt for an unlikely hair to the sea, they would give a 180 degree turn to the political board, although the first evaluations were not there.

Illa did not give up, and last night he ratified that he will stand for the inauguration as the winner of the elections even though he lacks the support to govern. It will not be easy because that step depends on the president of the Parliament, who will be, surely, an independentista. Whether he succeeds or not, Illa and the Socialists had reason to be more than satisfied. The PSC almost doubled the seats obtained in December 2017, and became, as in 1999 and 2003, the first political force in Catalonia after visiting hell.

But Illa himself senses that the Palau de la Generalitat is out of his reach. “The change will take more or less time, but it will come,” he said in a message that he wanted to be of hope for the next elections. Unless ERC stars in an unexpected pirouette.

The other winner of the elections is Vox. He beat Citizens and the PP, which he doubled in votes. Santiago Abascal’s party went from nowhere to be the fourth political force with a radical Jacobin discourse, uncompromising anti-sovereignty and against illegal immigration. A campaign “stuck to the ground”, according to Abascal. A ‘sorpasso’ that will have repercussions on the right in all of Spain. And it is that in these elections, in addition to putting the ‘Illa effect’ to the test, the ‘butterfly effect’ is undoubted.

Pablo Casado is not going to have a good day today. Added to the turbulent digestion of the Catalan hit will be Luis Bárcenas’ visits to the National Court. But his right-hand man, Teodoro García-Egea, tried to calm the storm before the thunder hits. “The Catalan elections can never be extrapolated to the national level,” the general secretary of the PP warned last night.

If sadness walked the corridors of Genova Street, what about Ciudadanos? The Liberals were left with a sixth of the 36 deputies achieved in 2017, the hemorrhage of votes was of the order of 80% and went from being the first force to the seventh. Inés Arrimadas has called for an urgent meeting of the party leadership for today.

As joy goes through neighborhoods, in the CUP everything was congratulations. The antisystems more than doubled their representation in Parliament and are once again the key for the sovereign majority in the House, and they already used it in 2015 to send Artur Mas to the trash of history. In Comú Podem he also found reasons to smile. He kept his eight deputies, which is not a little after the setbacks of the morados in Galicia and the Basque Country, after a campaign in which he had difficulties to take his head and in which the contribution of Pablo Iglesias was, at least, debatable.